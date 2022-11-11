Grey’s Anatomy release date for Ellen Pompeo’s exit episode announced

He didn’t confirm whether or not he was going to stay in Seattle but given the fact Speedman isn’t a series regular, it is thought he will also be leaving.

A promo at the end of the latest episode revealed exactly when the drama will be returning in the New Year.

It will be in this return episode that actress Pompeo is going to make her exit as a full-cast member as it teased “Meredith leaves Seattle”.

Pompeo’s exit episode, I’ll Follow the Sun, from Grey Sloan is going to air on Thursday, February 23, on ABC.