Hair colour ‘mistake to avoid’ to ‘take 10 years off’ your face





Many people turn to hair dye as they age, whether that’s to jazz up their look with a new colour or disguise unwanted greys. However, celebrity hairstylist Luke Benson says this is often where some people make a big “mistake” which could actually end up ageing their appearance.

Luke has transformed the locks of celebrities including Liam Payne, Roman Kemp, George Ezra, Tom Grennan and even pop star Billie Eilish. He also shares an inside look at his work on Instagram with an audience of 27.7K followers. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Luke explained: “Colour can really lift your face and getting a shade that suits you can take 10 years off. One mistake that can age people is colouring hair the same shade as it was when you were younger.” Although returning to your natural shade may seem like an obvious way to turn back the clock, Luke points out that as other elements of your complexion change over time, the shade of your youth may not be the most fitting anymore. “Looking at your skin tone is the absolute key to an anti-ageing hair look,” he said. “Colour placement around the face and the right shade everywhere else is essential, and what looked good 10 years ago may not look so good now. READ MORE: ‘Game-changer’ anti-ageing skincare routine for the neck

“As we age, our skin loses pigment in the same way our hair does, and it also changes with the seasons, so a quick analysis at every colour appointment to make sure the colour is working for you is always worth doing, even just a tiny tweak can make a difference.” Choosing the right hair colour for your skin tone can be daunting, but it’s all about focusing on undertones, saturation and placement. If your skin has a blue or olive undertone, this means you have cool-toned skin. Skin with a yellow or gold undertone tends to be classed as warm-toned. You can check your skin tone by looking at your wrist, or alternatively, some people find they can detect their undertones by looking in a mirror at their eyes. Eyes which have gold specks often indicate a warm undertone, and those rich in blues and greens are often cool. Some people also find they have a neutral undertone, where neither warm nor cool hues are apparent. “Going too light will wash you out and going too dark will make your skin look lined and heavy,” explained Luke. “So a bespoke colour is the only way to ensure the result you need.” DON’T MISS

There are some basic rules you can follow to determine whether a hair colour might suit your complexion, though it’s important to note that everyone is different. On behalf of Byrdie, hair stylist Sky Kim gave a basic breakdown of skin undertones and the hair colour palettes which are best suited to each. Shades including platinum, ice, silver, ash, sand, beige and champagne can all look beautiful for those with fair skin and warm undertones. For fair skin with a cool undertone, Sky recommended shades of gold, caramel, amber, honey and butterscotch. Strawberry blonde, copper, amber and rust shades all suit fair skin with a neutral undertone. If you find that you have medium skin with a warm undertone, you may be more suited to shades of dark chocolate, chestnut and dark auburn, while medium skin with a cool undertone can pull off shades of caramel, honey, golden brown and mahogany. A neutral undertone to medium skin is often suited to extremely dark colours, including true black or a very dark brown.

Deep skin with warm undertones can pull off shades of caramel, golden brown and butterscotch, while a cool undertone may be suited to brown-black or deep black hair. People with deep skin but a neutral undertone often find they look good with auburn red, reddish-brown or shades of chestnut. However, even once you have found the right colour for your complexion, placement can make a world of difference. Luke explained: "Another common one is to try and completely cover grey with a dense, block colour; the other is to go for a shade that's too dark. A more translucent colour that blends grey is far more flattering and youthful." The placement of highlights and low lights is a "brilliant" way to create a more natural and youthful look. Luke continued: "The right colour and care products also make hair look thicker and healthier, as colour swells the hair shaft and deposits moisture."







