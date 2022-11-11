Harry and Meghan named ‘more influential’ than King Charles





A new study has revealed the most talked-about members of the Royal Family – with the late Queen taking top spot on the list. The research, conducted by Financial World, found that Queen Elizabeth II pulls in a total of 4.7million Google searches a month, while Kate Middleton follows closely behind at 2.9million searches. But, surprisingly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ahead of the King, with Meghan coming in third place, and Prince Harry ranking fourth on the list.

According to statistics, Meghan pulls in 4.5million searches a month, while Harry brings in a much lower 1.1million. But Kate takes the lead with TikTok views, as her name has been searched 6.3billion times. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has been searched 5.9billion times on the popular app, with Harry being searched 7.3billion times. But the late Queen takes the lead with TikTok, having been searched 18.7billion times worldwide.

According to the research, King Charles is ranked as the seventh most influential royal, coming behind his two children and their wives, as well as the Queen and Princess Diana. Charles pulls in 1.1million Google searches a month – making him less influential than his youngest son and his wife. Princess Diana reigns as the fifth most influential royal on the list, ahead of former husband King Charles – despite having passed away 25 years ago. Princess Diana – who is portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki in the latest season of The Crown – still pulls in 927,000 searches a year. This, combined with the Princess Diana hashtag on TikTok being viewed 9.8 billion times, and the nearly 1.2 million Instagram hashtags on the list, makes her one of the most influential royals. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry issued three word warning about relationship by aide

The new episodes of The Crown are thought to be the most explosive and some critics are suggesting it’s too soon for the show to be coming out following the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II. However, Netflix is going ahead with a release date confirmed and with further details expected to be coming out soon. The season was released on the streaming website on Wednesday, November 9.

