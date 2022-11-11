Harry Kane explains his record relationship with Heung-Min Son

Harry Kane has been speaking about all things Tottenham and admitted his relationship with Heung-Min Son has got better and better.

Kane and Son have topped the goals and assists charts for Tottenham in recent seasons. Indeed, they have a remarkable record of assisting each other more than any other duo in Premier League history.

And speaking on the UMM YouTube channel, Kane believes both he and Son have seen the rewards of a long relationship on and off the pitch.

“It’s something we’ve just built up over time. We’ve known each other for seven or eight years now. Obviously we train a lot together, played a lot together. I just think over the last few years especially we just really understand each other’s game. Obviously I’ve dropped deeper and he makes runs in behind. We’ve both got a decent finish and I think we’ve both seen the fruits of that over recent years,” Kane said.





Of course, this season has seen Kane be the one in and among the goals more than Son. The England skipper is trying to chase down Erling Haaland at the top of the list. Son, meanwhile, goes into the World Cup nursing a facial injury.

TBR’s View: Kane and Son record is excellent

The fact Kane and Son hold a record like this shows just how good a pairing they’ve been. Over the years, they’ve probably deserved to win some sort of trophy.

However, it’s not happened so far and it must frustrate both players.

But beyond that, you have to just admire their brilliance. Individually, both Kane and Son are fine players and then together, when on form, you won’t find many better.

For Antonio Conte, Kane and Son are key. In the end, if they both play well, the Spurs stand their best chance of bringing success to the white-shirted side of North London.