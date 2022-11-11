Here’s a look at the fate of Ipatiev House

The house was demolished in 1977 as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Russian Revolution with Boris Yeltsin, who was at the time chair of the local branch of the party, to destroy the structure.

Even after the building was razed to the ground, people kept coming to pay their tributes to the family.

Following the fall of the Iron Curtain, the Church on the Blood was built on the Ipatiev House site and became one of the largest churches to be built in Russia.

Along with the church, there is also a museum dedicated to the Imperial Family and serves as a memorial to them.