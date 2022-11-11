Here’s when all 157 new Christmas movies will premiere on Hallmark, Lifetime, and more

How to watch: Nov. 12, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Lifetime

Stars: Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening, Brian Sills

Contains: Grey’s Anatomy mini-reunion, charity competition, romance between biology teacher and Hollywood star

Official description: “MacKenzie Graves (Drew,) is a brilliant, competitive, crossword-puzzle-loving biology teacher in Vermont who recently lost her father, beloved fire chief and the heart of the town’s holiday fundraising tradition the Reindeer Games. Every year since his death, she competes with her dad’s former team, a group of colorful retired firefighters, to win the Games and keep his tradition alive. This holiday however, her world is rocked when fading Hollywood star, and Mac’s high school crush, Chase Weston (Bruening) comes home for Christmas to visit his pregnant sister and nephew and is begrudgingly roped into participating in the Games. When the opportunity to compete against her former megacrush arises, Mac is determined to show him up and win the Kris Kringle Cup at all costs. As the competition heats up, so does the spark between Mac and Chase, and Chase soon finds himself eager to not only win the games, but also to win her heart.”