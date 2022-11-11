Houston Humane Society partners with DoorDash to deliver pet food to those in need

The Houston Humane Society announced a partnership Nov. 2 with DoorDash to offer free pet food deliveries to local Houston pet owners in need. The partnership will expand access to the HHS’s existing Pet Pantry Monthly Assistance Program to those with mobility challenges, according to a news release from the HHS.

“We know from experience that the best thing we can do for pets is keep them safe at home, with their families and out of the shelters,” HHS President and CEO Gary Poon said in the news release. “This partnership with DoorDash helps us to promote animal health by providing extra pet nutrition for families that love their pets but find themselves financially struggling.”

The HHS will deliver pet food through DoorDash once a month to pet owners accepted to the program monthly for up to six months. However, the release noted deliveries are not meant to provide a full month’s amount of food and are only a supplement to help meet the pet’s monthly nutritional needs.

“We are honored to partner with Houston Humane Society to broaden access for pet owners,” said Kelly Jones, DoorDash drive director of government and nonprofit, in the news release. “Local delivery has been critical in supporting food banks, food pantries and pet pantries provision of food and other essentials while emphasizing convenience and dignity.”

The program’s delivery radiuses will be determined by how many accepted applications there are in different areas of Houston, according to the release.

Applicants must provide proof of income or be able to verify enrollment in a government assistance program to qualify for the program. Delivery dates will be determined by how many deliveries are requested.

For more information or to apply, visit www.houstonhumane.org/events-pointer/pet-pantry.