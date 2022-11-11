How Big is Call of Duty Warzone 2 on PC? What Is Its Game Size?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is all set to officially launch on 16th November alongside Season 1 of the 19th addition to the Call of Duty (CoD) series, Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. However, Warzone 2 comes with a massive download size. If you’ve played Warzone or the 2019 version of Modern Warfare, you will recall that the two games were notorious for their massive file sizes and it looks like it will be the same case for Call of Duty Warzone 2. Leakers and data miners have revealed that Warzone 2 will likely take up twice as much space as Modern Warfare 2. Therefore, you may have to uninstall other games to make way for Warzone 2 when it releases this coming week.
Warzone 2 leaks suggest that the game may be ginormous
On 10th November, Warzone 2 Informer on Twitter leaked the potential game size on PC. According to them, the game will be 115.62 GB to download on a PC. They wrote, “NEWS: #Warzone 2 GAME SIZE… The game will be 115.62GB to download.”
As you can tell, this is much bigger than Modern Warfare 2, which was just 55 GB to download on Xbox and on PC. However, one should note that Warzone has always been a big game to download but this new game might be the largest so far.
Likewise, Twitter user and blogger Aggiornamenti Lumia, who writes about Microsoft and Xbox Games, also revealed the game size. They wrote, “Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0 (Release Date: November 14; Size: 115.62 GB) | XBOX”
(This release date meant by the Tweet author is likely meant to be the preload time for the game and not its actual release)
It is highly likely that the file download size for the PC and PlayStation versions of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be along the same lines. However, there’s no official news on what the size is just yet.
Players and leakers suggest that this large download size could be attributed to the new game mode, DMZ, being added to Warzone 2. Notably. Warzone 2 players will also dive into a whole new map and a brand new Battle Royale experience, completely revamping whatever Warzone 1 offered.
Warzone 2 preload times and release
Infinity Ward is allowing players to preload Warzone just like it did with Modern Warfare 2. This will hopefully help reduce the wait time for players. On 9th November, via an , Infinity Ward revealed that players will have 48 hours or two days to preload the game, which is supposedly going to be around 115 GB on PC. Notably, Warzone 2 will be free to play and players will have to head to the platform on which they are going to play the game to access the preload link.
Check the PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.Net stores for additional information about the preload times.
The following are the preload times for Warzone 2, according to the Call of Duty blog:
14th November
The new Warzone game will synergize with Modern Warfare 2. So if you have both games installed, remember that you can switch back and forth between the two games seamlessly.