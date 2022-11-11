How is the Cloud Computing Course by Caltech? – TechStory

One of the most in-demand skills for software developers, programmers, system administrators, support engineers, and even quality assurance professionals and business analysts is cloud computing. A vast number of companies have migrated to the cloud in the past few years and now look for skilled cloud practitioners to make the most of what the technology has to offer. Learning cloud computing can be quite tough but is worth the time and pain people put into this career. You can explore a number of job opportunities in this field like that of a cloud engineer, cloud developer, cloud administrator, cloud architect, cloud security engineer, and more. What’s more! You can earn higher salary packages as cloud skills are in good demand.

If you have decided to learn cloud computing, then online courses can prove to be the best way for you. From the comfort of your home, you will have access to guidance from industry experts, high-quality study materials, a syllabus divided into short video modules to keep you engaged, and industry projects to be completed through virtual labs. The best part is you can continue your office routine and follow online courses in a flexible manner. If you don’t want to go through the pain of searching for the best online course available in the market, then just type ‘Cloud computing Caltech’ on Google. You will land one of the most reliable training programs on this subject.

Yes, we are talking about the renowned California Insitute of Technology! You must be fortunate enough that you now have a chance to learn cloud computing from the world’s leading science and engineering institute. As many prestigious institutes have opened their doors to online learning, Caltech has also followed suit and allows students from all over the world to enroll in its comprehensive online training programs, including the Cloud Computing Bootcamp.

This article makes you familiar with this cloud computing course and offers a genuine review that can help you decide whether to enroll in it or not.

Cloud Computing Bootcamp by Caltech CTME

Master the fundamentals of cloud architecture, including the leading two platforms, AWS and Azure, to advance your career. You will learn to build, plan, and scale complex cloud implementations through practical industry projects as part of this Caltech cloud computing Bootcamp. This 6-month intense training program involves an applied learning approach where students get access to over 40 hands-on industry projects and sandboxed labs along with a capstone project in 4 domains to demonstrate their skills across reputed firms.

Here is the learning path of this cloud computing Bootcamp:

Orientation session Caltech Cloud Computing Bootcamp

AWS Cloud Fundamentals

Azure Cloud Fundamentals

Implement, manage, and monitor an Azure environment

Designing infrastructure solutions on Azure

Cloud Computing Capstone Project

Some of the top skills covered in the training program are autoscaling, application migration, cloud migration and deployment, cloud workloads, cloud provider selection, database management, identity access management, disaster recovery, performance testing, multi-cloud deployment, storage services, web services and API. Apart from theoretical classes, the course also covers knowledge of some popular cloud computing tools like AWS Lambda, Azure container service, Amazon EC2, virtual machines, Azure Cosmos DB, Amazon ECS, Amazon Inspector, Azure Resource Manager, AWS CloudWatch, and AWS IAM.

Is Caltech Cloud Computing Bootcamp Worth Your Investment?

Indeed! The program is very well-structured and comprehensive and worth joining if you want to build a strong foundation in cloud computing. The instructors are highly qualified and seasoned cloud practitioners and try to include all the latest trends and best practices in their live classes. The masterclasses from Caltech CTME instructors are further going to enhance your knowledge in cloud computing and give you practical exposure as well. At the end of the program, you will earn a Caltech CTME Cloud Computing Bootcamp certificate which holds a significant value as part of your skill set. Employers will give more preference to your resume as the certificate takes you ahead of your peers.

The admission process is also seamless. You don’t have to go through a lengthy process when applying for the program. Just submit an application describing a bit about yourself and why you want to enroll in the Caltech program. That’s it! An admission panel will shortlist the candidates based on their application, and selected individuals will be notified and given access to the course. When it comes to prerequisites, only a high school diploma or equivalent is necessary. No prior work experience or programming background is mandatory.

Here is what one of the testimonials read – ‘The course material is excellent, and the instructors are phenomenal. They are exceptionally thorough, and delivery is excellent as well, which makes learning a joyful experience.’

To sum up, simply being aware of public cloud systems like AWS, GCP, and Microsoft Azure will help you find employment more quickly since more and more businesses are seeking for experts who can work on these clouds. In other words, you should be aware of cloud computing because it is a useful ability for IT professionals. And Caltech is out there to help you land your dream job in the cloud computing field.

