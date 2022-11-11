How to Create a Work Playlist Using Apple Music

If you have a deadline approaching, you may find so many distractions. The good news is that specialized music apps promise to help you focus if you put on your headphones and listen.





However, if you already subscribe to a music streaming service like Apple Music, you may already have hours of focus music available. But with so much music, where do you start?





The Best Music for Focus, According to Science

For decades researchers have studied music’s effect on people while they work, study, solve puzzles, and perform tasks. Numerous studies indicate music can influence your ability to focus, but the best music for the job seems to vary. Here is a summary of some of this research.

Classical music, particularly Mozart, may temporarily boost spatial-temporal reasoning. We use this ability for other problem-solving and creative tasks. Nature published a study often cited by those who promote the “Mozart effect.”

If you need to perform repetitive tasks that still require accuracy, you may do best with the upbeat music of your choice, according to a JAMA study.

During this study, doctors performed repetitive test tasks. One group chose their own music, the second listened to researcher-selected music, and the third no music. The no-music group had the poorest performance, and the doctors who chose their own music performed the task with better speed and accuracy.

When you want to inspire creativity, a moderate-level ambient sound like you would naturally hear in a busy coffee shop may be better than silence, according to a study published in the Journal of Consumer Research. However, if you are learning and memorizing information, you may benefit more from white noise, according to a study published in Nature.

Sometimes different studies seem to conflict, as the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine describes. One theory is that music may affect people differently, and personal preference and the work involved may both play a role. Complex music can hinder performance with tasks requiring deep concentration but enhance performance with simpler tasks (per American Psychological Association).

Research also explored the effect of Binaural beats with mixed results, according to Medical News Today. Some find it beneficial, especially when wearing noise-canceling headphones.

At the same time, other studies didn’t observe a consistent response. If you are interested in seeing whether Binaural beats help you focus, Apple Music offers plenty to choose from.

These studies also affect the best music streaming services out there. In fact, Spotify surveyed what music its users prefer when working or studying. They found:

For studying, 69% preferred ambient music

For writing and data analysis, 43% said they preferred instrumental music

For repetitive tasks like household chores, 64% preferred upbeat music.

Discovering Music on Apple Music

Apple Music lets you search songs, albums, and playlists based on artists, song titles, and genres. You can even use lyrics to search for a song on Apple Music.

Since Apple Music features pre-curated playlists for studying, working, and focusing, you can experiment with different kinds of music to find the right soundtrack for your needs. If you know you want a particular genre, you can search for that too. For example, if you want to try coffee shop sounds, just search for it.

How to Create Your Work Playlist on Apple Music

Getting started with Apple Music playlists is pretty straightforward. To start your list, visit the Playlist section and choose the option to create a new one. If you already know a few songs you would like to include, start with them. If not, search for songs or playlists that interest you.

Many songs can help boost your productivity, so try the songs that you think will help you focus. If you need help getting started, visit Apple Music’s Focus Music page. If you save any tracks you enjoy, the Apple Music algorithm will factor those tracks into your recommendations.

Choosing the Soundtrack for When You Need to Focus

When it comes to what music helps you focus and work, the research is inconclusive. Still, if you are like many people, you may find some music more helpful for certain tasks. You may find the best focus music for you is music that you find pleasant and stimulates your brain just enough without distracting you.