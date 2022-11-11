How To Customize Safari’s Start Page Across Apple Devices

Safari is the default web browser for macOS users, and although it faces fierce competition from Google Chrome, it has a lot of unique features tailored to Mac users — like a customizable start page designed to improve efficiency. Though Safari seemed like an afterthought in some macOS updates and remained the same for years, it gained a multitude of improvements following the debut of Apple Silicon. The introduction of Apple-designed processors made it easier for the company to integrate hardware and software, which had ripple effects throughout the operating system. Safari is one of the apps that gained functionality following the shift, and the browser’s start page is one of the ways users can customize the app to their liking.

Improvements were made on multiple fronts, including tab management, privacy transparency, and sharing. For example, Safari has added features that let users see where they are being tracked on the internet and view the links shared with them through iMessage. It also created new ways to add, organize and share tabs across devices and other people. However, features are less influential if they are hard to use or enable daily. That’s why Apple allows users to customize their start page on Safari, so their most-used features are accessible right when the app is launched.

The start page is the browser window that opens when Safari is first launched or when a new tab is created. In older versions of macOS, it might have been best to set another website as the start page — like a search engine. To ensure the start page is visible on Safari, navigate to the menu bar while the app is open and click on the ‘Bookmarks’ tab. Then, select ‘show start page’ to reveal the default Safari start page. In the bottom right corner of the default start page, there will be an ‘Options’ button with an icon that looks like setting sliders. After clicking the ‘Options’ button, a new window shows the list of available start page options. Check the boxes to show the options a user wants to see on their start page and drag them around to create the desired order in which they appear. Options include favorites, frequently visited, privacy reports, a reading list, iCloud tabs, and background tabs. There is also an option to share these preferences across devices, so the start page is available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.





All The Start Page Customization Options, Explained

There are a few options that stand out from the rest. The background image option allows users to upload a custom image as their start page background, similar to desktop wallpaper. The favorites option shows the websites added to the start page via the ‘Bookmarks’ tab. Shared with users, Siri suggestions and iCloud tabs show links sent from others, suggested, or open on other devices. Finally, the privacy report serves as an information source, displaying the number of trackers on each website a user has visited.

With these customization options on the Safari start page, Apple users can customize the browser to fit their needs and preferences. In addition, users can access much more information as soon as the app is launched or a new tab is created.

