How to get the Polyatomic Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There’s just something about Call of Duty and purple-themed Mastery Camos. Whether it’s Dark Matter, Damascus, or the new Polyatomic, there always seems to be some kind of Mastery Camo that features a purple colorway. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, we have the Polyatomic Camo, which is one of four Mastery Camos available to unlock in multiplayer. We took a deep dive into all of those Mastery Camos previously, but today we’re strictly focusing on Polyatomic.

Unlike Gold and Platinum, Polyatomic will take players hours and hours of playtime before they can even think of unlocking it. So far, only a handful of dedicated players and content creators have managed to unlock the purple crystal camo. It’s quite the grind, but many players feel it’s worth it, as Polyatomic looks phenomenal if players crank up their settings.

Keep reading below to find out exactly how to unlock it.

Getting Polyatomic Camo in Modern Warfare 2

For starters, players will need to have Gold and Platinum Camo on every single weapon in the game. This includes the Riot Shield, Launchers, Combat Knife, and everything in between. Players need to complete both the Gold and Platinum challenges for all 51 weapons in multiplayer to then unlock the Polyatomic challenge for every weapon.

The Polyatomic challenge differs depending on the weapon class you’re using. Luckily, we’ve broken down the challenge for each class below so you know exactly what to do.

ARs – 25 Headshots

SMGs – 25 Headshots

LMGs – 25 Headshots

Snipers – 25 Headshots

Battle Rifles – 25 Headshots

Shotguns – 20 Headshots

Pistols – 20 Headshots

Riot Shield – 10 kills from behind

Launchers – 15 double kills

Knife – 10 double kills

After that challenge is completed on a single weapon, players unlock Polyatomic Camo for that weapon. Then, once all of the weapons have completed the Polyatomic challenge, players can then move on to the final Mastery Camo in MW2, Orion.