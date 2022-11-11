How to pet proof your home when decking the halls – Hometown Focus | Northland news & stories

The holiday season is a special time of year. Many factors combine to make the holiday season so unique and festive, and that includes all the effort people put into decorating their homes.

Much thought is giving to holiday lighting arrangements and which tree to buy, but it’s equally important to consider pets when decorating. Many common household pets are naturally curious, and that curiosity can make it difficult to decorate safely come the holiday season. But various pet-proofing strategies can ensure holiday decorations and displays aren’t compromised by fourlegged friends this season.

• Secure the Christmas tree. Much like other residents of the home, pets may be mesmerized by a glowing Christmas tree. Pets

may sniff around the tree or investigate it

closely, which can increase the chances

that it tips over. That poses a significant

safety hazard and underscores the importance of using a sturdy stand. Fastening

the tree to a wall, much like one might do

with a television that isn’t mounted, adds a

further layer of protection from tip-overs.

• Block off the base of a live tree. Live

trees need water to stay green and keep

their needles throughout the season. That

water could prove enticing to thirsty pets.

Drinking water from a tree stand could increase the risk of the tree tipping over and

the water could upset the stomach of pets

if the tree was treated with pesticides prior

to being brought home. When decorating

with a live tree, make sure the base of the

tree where the water will be is blocked off.

A small fence around the tree could keep

curious pets away. The room where the

tree is located should be locked or inaccessible when pets are home alone.

• Inspect and conceal light wires. Wires

can become frayed over time, and that

could pique pets’ curiosity. Lighting wires

should always be inspected prior to decorating and frayed or damaged wires should

be thrown away, even if it means replacing

lights. If wires are still sturdy, conceal them

along the base of the wall using a cable

concealer, which prevents pets from chewing

on them.

• Avoid lighting candles. Candles should

not be lit in homes with pets. Even candles

on shelves that are seemingly beyond pets’

reach can be hazardous, as pets, especially cats, have a way of accessing spaces

they seemingly shouldn’t be able to reach.

Use electric candles in lieu of traditional

ones.

• Speak to a vet about seasonal plants

and flowers before bringing them into the

home. Pet owners can speak with their

veterinarians before bringing poinsettias,

holly and other seasonal plants and flowers

into their homes. Some pets could suffer allergic reactions if they eat certain seasonal

plants, so it’s best to err on the side of caution and speak to a vet before including live

plants and flowers in decorative displays.

Decorating is part of the holiday season. Pet owners must exercise an extra bit of caution to keep their pets and homes safe when decorating during this special time of year.