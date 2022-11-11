How to pet proof your home when decking the halls – Hometown Focus | Northland news & stories

The holiday season is a special time of year. Many factors combine to make the holiday season so unique and festive, and that includes all the effort people put into decorating their homes.
Much thought is giving to holiday lighting arrangements and which tree to buy, but it’s equally important to consider pets when decorating. Many common household pets are naturally curious, and that curiosity can make it difficult to decorate safely come the holiday season. But various pet-proofing strategies can ensure holiday decorations and displays aren’t compromised by fourlegged friends this season.
• Secure the Christmas tree. Much like other residents of the home, pets may be mesmerized by a glowing Christmas tree. Pets
may sniff around the tree or investigate it
closely, which can increase the chances
that it tips over. That poses a significant
safety hazard and underscores the importance of using a sturdy stand. Fastening
the tree to a wall, much like one might do
with a television that isn’t mounted, adds a
further layer of protection from tip-overs.
• Block off the base of a live tree. Live
trees need water to stay green and keep
their needles throughout the season. That
water could prove enticing to thirsty pets.
Drinking water from a tree stand could increase the risk of the tree tipping over and
the water could upset the stomach of pets
if the tree was treated with pesticides prior
to being brought home. When decorating
with a live tree, make sure the base of the
tree where the water will be is blocked off.
A small fence around the tree could keep
curious pets away. The room where the
tree is located should be locked or inaccessible when pets are home alone.
• Inspect and conceal light wires. Wires
can become frayed over time, and that
could pique pets’ curiosity. Lighting wires
should always be inspected prior to decorating and frayed or damaged wires should
be thrown away, even if it means replacing
lights. If wires are still sturdy, conceal them
along the base of the wall using a cable
concealer, which prevents pets from chewing
on them.
• Avoid lighting candles. Candles should
not be lit in homes with pets. Even candles
on shelves that are seemingly beyond pets’
reach can be hazardous, as pets, especially cats, have a way of accessing spaces
they seemingly shouldn’t be able to reach.
Use electric candles in lieu of traditional
ones.
• Speak to a vet about seasonal plants
and flowers before bringing them into the
home. Pet owners can speak with their
veterinarians before bringing poinsettias,
holly and other seasonal plants and flowers
into their homes. Some pets could suffer allergic reactions if they eat certain seasonal
plants, so it’s best to err on the side of caution and speak to a vet before including live
plants and flowers in decorative displays.
Decorating is part of the holiday season. Pet owners must exercise an extra bit of caution to keep their pets and homes safe when decorating during this special time of year.
