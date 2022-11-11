How to See Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone in One Trip

On October 15, 2022, Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance Road reopened to regular visitor traffic after months of repairs. Closed to most travelers since this summer’s historic floods, the route was one of the last remaining road closures affecting travel in and out of the park. According to the National Park Service, 99 percent of Yellowstone’s roads are now “effectively [open].”

Many travelers pivoted their summer travel plans from Yellowstone to Grand Teton National Park in June and July due to the floods—resulting in an influx of visitors to the Teton Range and Jackson Hole. The parks offer very different landscapes and experiences, though, with Yellowstone boasting iconic natural and geologic formations, and Grand Teton home to towering peaks and glistening lakes. Now that Yellowstone is wholly reopened to the public, aside from the usual seasonal road closures, and there’s the chance to visit both, the question becomes: Why choose just one?

There’s no better time than to plan a bucket-list trip to northwestern Wyoming to check off two of the country’s most beautiful national parks. (And yes, that includes during the off-season; the coldest months of the year.) Winter temperatures in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) may hover between 0 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit in winter, but the wilderness continues to thrive in the season’s serenity and solitude, and is one of the best times to see either park’s landscapes come to life.

Whether you’re heading out west in the dead of winter or planning an excursion to the region’s peak summer months, here’s how to experience the peaks, lakes, and lush forests of Jackson as well as the grandeur of Greater Yellowstone—all in one Grand Teton and Yellowstone itinerary. And as an added bonus, we’ve rounded up some luxurious ways to avoid the need to drive between the two (especially in winter when most roads are seasonally impassible), whether you prefer an adrenaline-inducing winter snowmobile expedition or a comfortable private-flight excursion.

Getting there

If you’re going to tackle both Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone, the best jumping-off point is Jackson, Wyoming. The Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) is located within Grand Teton National Park, and it’s just a 15-minute drive—Uber and Lyft are available—to downtown Jackson. Once there, you’ll find everything you need to begin your journey, including top-tier tour companies, a variety of lodging options, and places to purchase last-minute gear and clothing. For easy access to the best hikes and wildlife watching spots in the park, rent a car.

Where to stay in Jackson Hole

It may not be known as a budget-friendly place, but Jackson does have its share of reasonably priced hotels. For a trip where you’ll spend the majority of your time outside, book a comfortable room (or one of the recently renovated suites) at Mountain Modern , a multi-building boutique design motel within walking distance of restaurants, shops, and the town square. Rates start at just over $100 in the offseason, and many of its amenities are specifically curated to aid in guests’ outdoor adventures: self-service laundry, a bike repair station, and dedicated spaces for storing equipment. There are also plenty of luxe options in town, including Hotel Jackson and the Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole.

What to do in Grand Teton National Park

For many, the draw to the American West hinges on seeing wildlife and snow-capped mountains. With its eight 12,000-foot-plus peaks and rich array of native fauna, Grand Teton National Park certainly delivers. If you choose to drive through the park yourself, purchase a pass at Moose Entrance Station, the closest of the three park entrances to Jackson. From here, you’ll head out along the park’s 42-mile Scenic Loop Drive, which is made of the inner road (open between May 1 and October 31) and the outer road of the park. While it would be impossible to traverse every square inch of the 310,000 protected acres in just a few days, these two roads provide access to most of the park’s major highlights.