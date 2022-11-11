How to watch ATP Finals 2022 tennis on TV and live stream

The traditional end-of-year tournament is growing in prestige with a host of big names all accepting the invite to face off with other elite superstars.

The ATP Finals has arrived with eight of the top players in world tennis gathering to duel in Turin.

Unfortunately, world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz – who won the Next Gen ATP Finals last year – will miss the tournament through injury, but the next eight players in the rankings are all taking part.

Rafael Nadal enters the competition as top seed, while Novak Djokovic is down at No.7 due to a rocky year in terms of participation in major competitions.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud will hope to finish the year with a flourish, while Felix Auger-Aliassime has more than proven himself in smaller tournaments but will be desperate to impress on the biggest stages such as this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the ATP Finals 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the ATP Finals 2022?

The tournament begins on Sunday 13th November 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 20th November 2022.

How to watch and live stream ATP Finals in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

ATP Finals 2022 schedule

Round robin (2 singles, 2 doubles each day): Sunday 13th – Friday 18th November

Semi-finals: Saturday 19th November

Final: Sunday 20th November

By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the ATP Finals 2022 held?

The ATP Finals will be held in Turin, Italy for the second year in a row.

The tournament had been held at the O2 Arena in London between 2009 and 2020 but a new deal will see Italy host the event until 2025 at least.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.