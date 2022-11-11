Yellowstone, cable’s most-watched drama, returns for an expanded fifth season this weekend. Since its debut in 2018, Paramount Network’s contemporary Western has expanded into a full-fledged franchise with multiple spinoff series, including a Helen Mirren- and Harrison Ford-led prequel debuting in December.

Yellowstone: Season 5 premieres on November 13. If you’re wondering what it’s about or how you can watch it yourself, take a look at the information below.

How to Watch Yellowstone: Season 5

Yellowstone: Season 5 will air exclusively on Paramount Network (the cable channel; not to be confused with Paramount+, the streaming service). Those without cable or a live TV streaming service should be able to purchase individual episodes on Amazon or Apple TV after they air.

Where to Stream Online

Season 5 will eventually be available to stream on Peacock, though a release date has not been announced. (Peacock’s parent company, NBCUniversal, bought the streaming rights to Yellowstone in 2020, a year before Paramount’s own streaming service was released.)

How Many Episodes of Yellowstone: Season 5 Are There?

Yellowstone: Season 5 will include 14 episodes split into two seven-episode parts — a notable increase over the 10-episode counts of past seasons. The first part of Season 5 should run from mid-November to mid-December; the second part will presumably air in 2023.

Yellowstone: Season 5 Episode Guide

Yellowstone: Season 5’s two-episode premiere will air on November 13. Episodes generally run 40-50 minutes, though past episodes have run as short as 37 minutes and as long as 90.

New episodes air Sundays at 8/7c p.m. Here’s the presumed schedule for Season 5:

Episode 1 ( November 13 )

) Episode 2 ( November 13 )

) Episode 3 ( November 20 )

) Episode 4 ( November 27 )

) Episode 5 ( December 4 )

) Episode 6 ( December 11 )

) Episode 7 ( December 18 )

) Episode 8 (TBA 2023)

Episode 9 (TBA 2023)

Episode 10 (TBA 2023)

Episode 11 (TBA 2023)

Episode 12 (TBA 2023)

Episode 13 (TBA 2023)

Episode 14 (TBA 2023)

What’s Yellowstone About?

Yellowstone is a Neo-Western set in Montana. Here’s the official synopsis from Paramount:

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Yellowstone: Season 5 Cast

Yellowstone was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Sheridan serves as the showrunner for Season 5, which stars the following actors:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

as John Dutton Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

as Beth Dutton Luke Grimes as Kace Dutton

as Kace Dutton Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

as Jamie Dutton Cole Hauser as RIp Wheeler

Where to Watch Previous Yellowstone Seasons and Spinoffs

Yellowstone: Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock. If you have that subscription service, you can watch all past episodes for free. If you don’t, you can purchase individual seasons or episodes on Amazon or Apple TV.

There’s also a Yellowstone spinoff series titled 1883. The prequel is available to stream on Paramount+. A second spinoff series, 1923, will also stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning December 18.

Yellowstone: Season 1

1883

