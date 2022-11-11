Categories
‘I Didn’t Want To Copy Anyone!’ Steve Martin Says of Launching His Movie Career 40 Years Ago


If you were Steve Martin, where would you put your Oscar?

The problem, he explains, is that displaying it with his other awards on his library bookshelf seems “too overbearing.” But if he hides it behind him during Zoom interviews, it’s suddenly in view every time he gets up or shifts in his seat. The solution? Keep it on his desk, just off-screen.

As a bonus, he can grab the shiny statuette on a moment’s notice for the ultimate show-and-tell. “I’m quite proud of this Oscar,” he says while admiring it. “I got it in 2013 for my body of work, which means the Academy looked at everything I did.”



