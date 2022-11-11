I Tried Kourtney Kardashian’s $18 Poosh Smoothie, And Honestly, It Didn’t Quite Wow Me The Way I’d Hoped

Erewhon famously doesn’t provide exact amounts for its smoothie recipes, so I decided to use my best judgement. Here’s the recipe I landed on:

—1/2 cup Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water

—4.4 oz container of Harmless Harvest Vanilla Flavored Dairy-Free Coconut Yogurt Alternative

—1/2 cup MALK Almond Milk

—1 tbsp. Four Sigmatic Sweet Vanilla Protein Powder

—1 tsp. Charcoal

—1 tbsp. Maple Syrup

—2 tsp. Cacao Powder

—1/2 Avocado

—1/2 cup Blueberries

—1 Banana

—Zuma Valley Coconut Cream to taste

*I’ve made close to a zillion smoothies in my life, so I felt pretty confident about these proportions. But if you’d like to try a different copycat recipe, I found this one and this one.