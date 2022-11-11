I’m A Celebrity viewers ‘switch off’ after Matt Hancock’s shower

But viewers were admittedly left mortified as they took to social media to complain about seeing the Tory politician having a shower – with some fans “switching off” the ITV programme.

Twitter user, Katie Louise fumed: “Dear ITV, please never show Matt Hancock stripping for a shower ever again, thanks #ImACeleb.”

Aly commented: “We do NOT need shower shots of Matt Hancock thanks ITV #ImACeleb.”

Ike tweeted: “The whole of the UK seeing Matt Hancock taking a shower #ImACeleb,” while Evie remarked: “I’m suing ITV, I did not need to see a Matt Hancock shower scene #ImACeleb.”

JJ added: “I’m switching off #ImACeleb.”

A_IMA vented: “Best believe I’m switching the TV OFF when I see Matt Hancock in that shower oh lord.”