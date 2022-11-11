“I’m a Little Disappointed” – Shroud Reacts to Call of Duty Warzone 2’s Hyped Mode, Compares It to Escape From Tarkov

Call of Duty is set to offer a new experience this month after the awaited release of Modern Warfare II. Warzone 2 is soon going to make its anticipated debut next week, featuring a brand new mode. The latter has been in the news since the past few months, due to the expected similarities it shares with an already popular online title Escape From Tarkov.

This mode is called DMZ (short for Demilitarized Zone) which was recently confirmed by Call of Duty. At last, it will arrive with the launch of Warzone 2 once the new battle royale offering is available worldwide. However, those who have already tried it are not much amazed with the initial impressions, including top streamer Shroud.

Shroud thinks Call of Duty Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is not even close to Escape From Tarkov

Shroud was invited to a streamer-only event by Call of Duty, ahead of the big launch of Warzone 2. Along with other content creators and prominent gamers, he also got exclusive access to the new battle royale experience. Most importantly, he was curious to test out the hyped DMZ mode which was initially speculated to be similar to Escape From Tarkov.

However, it looks like Shroud is not the one who’s a fan of Warzone 2’s DMZ. While streaming his session from the recent event, he was seen reacting to the upcoming extraction mode in the game. Comparing it to Escape From Tarkov, the streamer said that “it’s not even close”.

Moreover, he also revealed that looking at the DMZ mode, he’s not highly impressed or even astonished. “I’m a little disappointed. I was hoping it’d be more gritty, a little more hardcore. It seems to be… well, CoD,” he said on stream.

For those who are not aware, Escape From Tarkov’s mode is considered to be highly strict where death can be instant upon a little distraction. On the other hand, Warzone 2’s DMZ, according to the Twitch star, is the complete opposite of that game. Moreover, he was also annoyed by the ongoing bugs during his stream. They have become inevitable for the players since Modern Warfare II‘s launch.

Warzone 2 comes out on November 16, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Players will be able to pre-load it on November 14.

