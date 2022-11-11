Inspur Announces Next-Gen G7 Server Platform Supporting AMD EPYC 9004 Series Processors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 — Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, launched its next-generation G7 server platform. The AMD CPU-based platform harnesses the latest 5nm AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors to offer powerful compute performance, high flexibility and high scalability that is capable of handling a wide range of computing scenarios, including virtualization, high-performance computing, big data and AI.

The G7 platform provides an 86% performance improvement, and a floating-point calculation improvement of 110% compared to the previous-generation A6 server platform. It is the ultimate solution for nearly every scenario that drives exceptional time-to-results for your business-critical applications with AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors.

Ultimate Flexibility

The G7 server platform introduces a bevy of upgrades and innovations such as PCIe 5.0, DDR5 memory and E1.S/E3.S storage. The platform supports CPU XGMI interconnection, and can release I/O resources on demand as needed. It supports dual OCP expansion slots and has up to 160 PCIe 5.0 expansion lanes. The E1.S/E3.S storage and DDR5 memory provide a 50% improvement in data read speeds. The combination of smaller size, greater storage density, higher cooling efficiency and over 10 million IOPS performance, provides customers with a highly scalable and dense computing platform. Compared with the previous generation, the GPU density of the 2U2S model NF5280G7 increased by 100%.

The G7 server platform also supports multi-host network cards, allowing multiple CPUs to connect to a single network card at the same time for better CPU network I/O balance, reducing cross-CPU access delays, and supporting interconnection between multiple systems. Multiple computing and storage nodes can be interconnected through a single network card, improving data center performance by 150% and reducing costs by 30%.

Effective Energy-Savings

This enormous compute power is supported by advanced air and liquid cooling. The air-liquid hybrid cooling design supports liquid cooling for high-power processors, while low-power modules such as, hard drives and I/O cards utilize air cooling. This hybrid solution maximizes performance, maintainability, and green energy savings. The introduction of “T-type heat sink” design of the air cooling effectively improves the efficiency of heat dissipation. The platform also support titanium power supply, which offers a higher power conversion rate.

At the software level, the intelligent control technology can adjust the power supply, processor, and fan of the server to the status of the lowest power consumption without affecting the performance. This greatly reduces the overall power consumption of the server and the TCO of the data center.

Ultimate Security, Reliability, and Management

The G7 server platform offers reliability from firmware to hardware. The redundant design of core components, such as the power supply, BIOS, and BMC, ensures trouble-free and stable operation. The power supply also has a fuse warning system, which provides high stability. A firmware encryption/digital signature, with secure chassis detection and TPM trusted platform module provides end-to-end security from underlying hardware to upper-layer applications.

Rich platform management is offered via operation and maintenance software suites, including ISPIM, ISA, SQP and ISMD for intelligent management and configuration to dramatically reduce operation and maintenance costs

“4th Gen AMD EPYC processors continue to raise the bar for workload performance in the modern data center while simultaneously delivering exceptional energy efficiency. 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors will transform our customers’ data center operations by accelerating time to value, driving lower total cost of ownership, and helping enterprises to address their sustainability goals,” said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD.

“The G7 platform was designed with expandability and flexibility at its core,” said Ricky Zhao, General Manager of Inspur Information’s Server Product Line. “PCIe 5.0, DDR5, OCP NIC expansion, etc. gives incredible adaptability that we can then pair with the ultra performance that comes ultra-multi-core, ultra-high memory bandwidth and ultra-large I/O throughput hardware architecture. It’s a platform that can be effortlessly adapted to meet the needs of nearly any scenario. ”

The Inspur G7 Server Platform Family

The G7 platform is composed of 5 unique designs, each excelling in specific scenarios:

NF5280G7 — Adaptable rack server equipped with OCP NIC 3.0 expansion slots, an ideal solution for both on-premises and cloud deployments.

— Adaptable rack server equipped with OCP NIC 3.0 expansion slots, an ideal solution for both on-premises and cloud deployments. NF5180G7 — High-density computing rack server in 1U for maximum performance in a small form factor.

— High-density computing rack server in 1U for maximum performance in a small form factor. NF5688G7 — Next-gen industry-proven AI training server designed for the most demanding AI tasks like trillion-parameter Transformer model training.

— Next-gen industry-proven AI training server designed for the most demanding AI tasks like trillion-parameter Transformer model training. NF5468G7 — Versatile high-performance AI server in a 4U heterogeneous computing platform.

— Versatile high-performance AI server in a 4U heterogeneous computing platform. i24G7 — High-density optimized multinode server that fits in a standard 2U rack suitable for high-performance computing and virtualization.

To learn more about the G7 server platform family, follow this link.

About Inspur

Inspur is a leading data center and cloud computing solutions provider, named by Gartner as one of the top 3 server manufacturers in the world. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur aspires to deliver robust, performance-optimized, purpose-built solutions to address emerging technology arenas and challenges.

Source: Inspur