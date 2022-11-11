Introducing Sphere, an Innovative Decentralized Sports-Centric Metaverse, Offering an Immersive Experience in Web3, Dedicated to New Forms of Fan Engagement – Digital Journal

The platform is designed to be a bridge between the online and offline worlds, allowing sports fans to experience the passion and excitement associated with sports, from the comfort of their home. Pre-mint is now live and the Genesis drop will take place during the FIFA World Cup.

London, UK, 11th November 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Sphere is pleased to announce the formal launch of its decentralized, sports-centric metaverse, with an initial focus on football. Developed on Unreal Engine 5 and powered by the Polygon Blockchain, Sphere provides an immersive experience; a platform for the sports community to interact and engage in a new dimension. Having been in the development stages for almost 2 years, they are now going live with the project across business and social forums; their hard launch is scheduled for 20 November 2022, to coincide with the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. While Sphere has been active in various forums recently, this launch marks a significant milestone in Web3 development and proliferation.

Sphere aims to be a conduit between sports fans and businesses, clubs and prominent individuals. Built by fans for the fans, Sphere aims to harness the emotion and competition within the world of sport and expand it alongside developing technologies, facilitating an intimate connection between sporting institutions and business with their fans. With a significant foray into web3, Sphere has placed itself at the forefront of pioneering technology and enhanced web-based solutions. By significantly expanding the creator economy to include fans, Sphere is filling the gap between increasingly redundant modes of fan engagement and the metaverse itself.

Sphere are pioneering a unique virtual club franchise model in the form of a guild. In the metaverse, users will be able to buy land, bring custom designs to life, build and renovate as they see fit. As owners of a virtual club franchise, fans can open their clubs to others in the metaverse and compete with and against each other to generate revenue. Using the native SKOR token, which is a major element of the platform as its in-game currency, Sphere aims to attract both crypto and non-crypto enthusiasts by reshaping the narratives that exist around crypto-based businesses.

Speaking about the launch of the metaverse, Sanjay Mehta, the CEO of Sphere Metaverse had this to say, “We are thrilled to formally announce the launch of Sphere, a real gamechanger in the world of Web3, Sports and crypto. As a pioneering force to bring fans closer to the sports they love, our decentralized platform will offer an unrivalled experience and we cannot wait to share it with the world.”

In addition to leveraging Web3 to build a fresh perspective and experience for fans, Sphere combines the freedom and decentralization of the creator economy, with the familiarity of Web2. Fans can generate revenue with little restriction and regulation, with seamless transactions and advanced security mechanisms. Although the backend infrastructure is technologically advanced, the company prefers to highlight the potential from a fan’s perspective. As hardcore fans themselves, they appreciate the need for healthy fan-club relationships.

“This is the start of a really fantastic journey,” said Ajay Mehta, Chief Operating Officer at Sphere Metaverse. “We are breaking new ground and creating a whole new dimension to the sports industry, bringing opportunities for fan engagement into the 21st Century and beyond. Thanks to our brilliant global team and partners, we are very excited to push on and build an ecosystem for everyone to enjoy.”

Sphere takes the real-life experiences of fans around the world and brings them into a virtual world more interactive and immersive than any other. Whether it is to collect rare NFTs and sports memorabilia, purchase retail and residential land, watch a live concert at the stadium or live streaming, the dynamic has now shifted. According to the development team, the metaverse will primarily be about communities collaborating and creating valuable content for individuals in real time, through virtual experiences for the enjoyment of hardcore and casual fans alike.

The fantasy world on Sphere is divided into four sections namely gaming, NFT, esports and virtual live events. Sphere will have native owned and operated games for users, whilst also incorporating third-party games from renowned developers where users can earn tokens, play-to-win and be rewarded with real-world prizes. The metaverse also has a collection of rare and exclusive NFTs sold alongside real-world assets, cementing their position between Web2 and Web3.

For more information, please visit http://spheremetaverse.io (launching 18th November). Connect with Sphere on Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and Discord to never miss an update.