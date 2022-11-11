Invasion of the spotted lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is an invasive insect that is a threat to a wide variety of trees, grape vines and other woody plants. Of East-Asian origin, where it was controlled by natural predators, it has migrated with global trade. In 2006, the spotted lanternfly was discovered in South Korea, and in 2014, it was discovered in Pennsylvania. Now, it has migrated to Maryland and other nearby states. In fact, just a couple of weeks ago, spotted lanternflies were literally swarming in areas of Hagerstown.
The name lanternfly comes from the large front portion of the head, which resembles a lantern. It is a member of the plant hopper family with sucking mouth parts that penetrate tree bark for feeding, causing stunted growth in trees, localized damage and reduced crop yields.
The insect has been observed to prefer fruit trees, grape vines, pines and trees with cytotoxic properties, like Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). Cytotoxicity is the property of being toxic to cells. Some trees and plants produce cytotoxic alkaloid chemicals to help retard their competition in the tree and plant world. In historical medicine, Ailanthus, for example, was the source of natural Chinese medicinal antibacterial treatments. Modern pharmaceutical uses of cytotoxic alkaloids include cancer chemotherapy. The spotted lanternfly is thought to prefer trees with cytotoxic properties to help protect it from predators.
The spotted lanternfly does not feed directly on fruit. It feeds on the trees by piercing the bark. Bark often provides evidence of spotted lanternfly activity by showing dark stains which are created by a sugary byproduct of their feeding referred to as honeydew. This sticky and smelly substance attracts other insects and a darkened sooty mold. Trees are not directly killed by the insect. Affected trees are placed under stress, retarding growth and placing them at risk from other invaders and diseases.
The spotted lanternfly is a mid-sized plant hopper with adults about 1 inch in length when their wings are folded and a wingspan of approximately 1½ inches. Males are slightly smaller than females. Adults have a dark body with grayish dark-spotted wings, a yellowish abdomen and hind wings with bright red, white and black bands that do not show unless they are flying. Mating and egg-laying occur in the fall and just finished. Eggs are deposited in groups of about 30 to 50 on tree bark, covered with a yellowish-brown, waxy-appearing substance. The insect overwinters in egg form, hatching in the spring. Wingless nymphs are black with white spots in early stages and reddish with white spots in later stages.
Scraping spotted lanternfly egg masses off trees and destroying them is the most effective mechanism of control. The spotted lanternfly nymph and adult also appear to be controlled by common pesticides, including pyrethrins and organophosphates. There is research showing that parasitic wasps attack eggs and help control the spotted lanternfly in Asia. It is too early for research on potential natural controls in the U.S.
For that reason, the Maryland Department of Agriculture expanded its quarantined areas to include Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery and Washington counties, as well as Baltimore city to limit movement of wood, brush and items stored outdoors that may harbor spotted lanternfly eggs or insects. The Maryland Department of Agriculture has asked that any insects or egg masses observed be reported using its online survey at mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/pages/spotted-lantern-fly.aspx.
The Washington County and Frederick County Forestry Boards will co-host a spotted lanternfly workshop to provide practical information on identification and control, as well as continuing education credits for several professional certifications including Maryland Pesticide Applicator Certification. We will post updates on the development of this workshop to our website at frederick.forestryboard.org and on our social media. In the meantime, we encourage you to familiarize yourself with the SLF on the Maryland Department of Agriculture webpage listed above.
Tom Anderson is a member of the Frederick County Forestry Board.
