Invasion of the spotted lanternfly


The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is an invasive insect that is a threat to a wide variety of trees, grape vines and other woody plants. Of East-Asian origin, where it was controlled by natural predators, it has migrated with global trade. In 2006, the spotted lanternfly was discovered in South Korea, and in 2014, it was discovered in Pennsylvania. Now, it has migrated to Maryland and other nearby states. In fact, just a couple of weeks ago, spotted lanternflies were literally swarming in areas of Hagerstown.

The name lanternfly comes from the large front portion of the head, which resembles a lantern. It is a member of the plant hopper family with sucking mouth parts that penetrate tree bark for feeding, causing stunted growth in trees, localized damage and reduced crop yields.



