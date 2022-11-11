Jackets Travel to NCAA South Regionals

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech cross country team continue postseason competition this weekend at the NCAA South Region Championships in Huntsville, Ala. The meet will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 starting with the women’s 6K race at 8:30 a.m. CT and the men’s 10K race will follow at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Performances at regionals will be a determining factor for NCAA Championships team and individual qualifications. The top two teams from each regional meet and 13 at-large team selections will compete at nationals. Individual qualifications will include 36 auto qualifiers and two at-large bids.

Last time out, the women’s team finished 10th and men finished 11th at the ACC Championships. Helena Lindsay had the best overall finish of all Tech runners, coming in 24th place with a time of 20:21.0 in the women’s 6K. James Cragin led the men’s squad with a 45th place finish and an 8K time of 23:51.5.

Both teams will face two nationally ranked teams in each of their respective races. In the most recent regional rankings, the women sit at sixth behind No. 7 Alabama, No. 24 Florida State, Ole Miss, Lipscomb and Florida. The men rank fifth behind No. 16 Alabama, No. 20 Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida State.

Women’s Participating Teams: No. 7 Alabama, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Auburn, Belmont, Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, FIU, Florida, Florida Atlantic (FAU), Florida Gulf Coast, No. 24 Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, Memphis, Mercer, Miami (Fla.), Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, North Alabama, North Florida, Ole Miss, Samford, South Alabama, South Florida, Southern Mississippi, Stetson, Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin, UAB, UCF and Vanderbilt.

Men’s Participating Teams: No. 16 Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Austin Peay, Belmont, Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Florida, Florida Atlantic (FAU), Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, Memphis, Mercer, Miami (Fla.), Middle Tennessee State, North Alabama, North Florida, Ole Miss, Samford, South Alabama, South Florida, Stetson, No. 20 Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin, Troy and Vanderbilt.

Competitive Drive Initiative

In a unified endeavor, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the A-T Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Instagram (@GT_trackNfield), Twitter (@GT_trackNfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.