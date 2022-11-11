Categories
Celebrities

Jane Fonda looks ageless in sequin number as she celebrates birthday


Jane Fonda, 84, looked sensational in the sequin black ensemble as she took centre stage at the charity benefit in Georgia last night.

The Hollywood star stunned in a mid-length black sequinned jumper, paired with smart black trousers.

She completed the look with large sparkling diamond earrings and a selection of bangles.

Jane looked younger than ever as she showed off her glamorous makeup, complete with peachy cheeks and a bold red lip.

This comes after Jane revealed in September that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: