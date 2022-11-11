Jason Momoa Stripped Down To A Hawaiian Malo On Live TV: “I Don’t Like Wearing Clothes Anymore”

If you’ve followed the news lately, you probably heard about Jason Momoa posting his butt on Instagram.
He was on a fishing trip with friends, looking double cheeked up in a beige malo.
Jason recently addressed the photo, telling Jimmy Kimmel that he actually started wearing it in preparation for his Apple TV+ series Chief of War, but that it’s become his “favorite” thing. “That’s what I wear every day,” he said.
“And I was just getting ready for the role, because I like to get into character, and so I was tanning my white ass,” he explained.
Jimmy then asked, “And that’s comfortable?” “Oh my God, yes,” Jason replied. “I actually don’t like wearing clothes anymore. I mean, I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”
Jimmy then asked whether Jason had one on at that moment, prompting Jason to stand up and begin stripping down to show off his malo, before turning around and exposing his ass to the audience.
And then he turned back around and gave a little shake at Jimmy.
Source link