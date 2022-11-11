Jetlines Heads For Florida’s Space Coast (MLB) With Second U.S. Route

After announcing Las Vegas as its first U.S. destination, Canada Jetlines has confirmed a second route, linking Toronto Pearson with Florida’s Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The Canadian carrier’s second route into the United States will launch with two flights per week and increased frequency to follow.

Located 80 kilometres southeast of the world’s amusement park capital, Melbourne connects Florida visitors to Orlando, Central Florida’s Space Coast and Cocoa Beach. Operation of these flights are subject to final Federal Aviation Administration approval.

“Our Canada Jetlines family is thrilled to launch service to another exciting U.S. destination this winter – continuing expansion of our international network of convenient leisure and business travel,” said CEO Eddy Doyle.

“Canada is one of the top countries for international tourists to Central Florida and we are pleased to connect Canadians to their favourite sun-destinations as they begin to plan winter vacations.”

Flights are scheduled to commence on January 19, 2023, with tickets now on sale.

The announcement comes as work nears completion on a $72 million-dollar terminal renovation and expansion project at MLB. The project will provide major upgrades to the comfort and convenience of the MLB customer experience with the addition of 86,000 square feet of new facilities.