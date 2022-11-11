Joan Collins leaves confused fans thinking she got a tattoo in new pic

A harmless photo posted by Dame Joan Collins celebrating a family member’s birthday has caused confusion amongst her hordes of fans.

Posting the sweet tribute to her 295,000 Instagram followers, Dame Joan looked flawless in a white floral top and large white earrings.

Yet beady-eyed fans took to the comments section to share their concern, thinking that Dame Joan had got a permanent tattoo or even extra hair on her chest.

Mistaking a floral nude coloured petticoat, which the legendary actress wore under her top, some fans commented that they had to double take at the image.

User @gorana.fantasticna commented: “Huh, I thought it was chest hair for a second.” While @janethp580 added: “Joan your petticoat looks like a tattoo.”