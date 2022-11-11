John Lennon’s Ex-wife Thought He ‘Wasn’t [Her] Type’ at First

Before his whirlwind romance with Yoko Ono, John Lennon was married to his college sweetheart, Cynthia Lennon. It wasn’t love at first sight, though, as Cynthia Lennon revealed that the Beatle wasn’t her “type” in the 2005 memoir John. Here’s what we know about this couple.

Who was John Lennon’s first wife, Cynthia Lennon?

Musician, singer and songwriter John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of British rock group the Beatles with his first wife Cynthia during the launch of his book ‘In His Own Write’ | Douglas Miller/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

He’s one of the Beatles’ songwriters, appearing on songs “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Let It Be.” John Lennon also released solo songs like “Imagine,” often advocating peace.

While the Beatles rose in popularity, John Lennon began his relationship with his college classmate Cynthia Lennon. Originally born in Blackpool, Cynthia Lennon (born Cynthia Powell) attended the Liverpool College of Art.