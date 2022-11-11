Just Stop Oil activist loses it at Sky News host in heated clash





Ms Rubelow agreed that journalists had been covering the impact caused by climate change in third-world countries but slammed the broadcaster for failing to make political change. The Just Stop Oil activist claimed that “politics has failed us” and explained that emissions had continued to rise every year despite global leaders meeting at COP conferences every year in order to find solutions to solving the issue of worsening climate change. Ms Rumbelow was told by Mr Austin to “stop shouting” at him during the heated interview, where she grew increasingly upset as she discussed the climate emergency.

Ms Rumbelow told Sky News: "The reigns have failed in Somalia for the fifth year in a row, meaning mothers cannot feed their children!" Mr Austin added: "Yes but we know that, and we covered that! We had correspondents out there, there is a COP27 conference…" The Just Stop Oil activist said: "You may have been covering it but the media has failed to make political change!" Mr Austin said: "Hang on, we've got…" She added: "Politics has failed us! I'm 28, and this is the 27th COP conference… And what has happened every single year?! "The emissions have risen, and risen and risen! If you were doing your job properly everyone would be out on the street. But they're not, and I really want you to understand… Do you know how grave the situation is?" Mr Austin said: "I do understand."

Ms Rumbelow added: "And do you have children?" The Sky presenter confirmed he did, to which the campaigner hit back: "And do you love those children?!" Mr Austin said: "Indigo, please, I understand the point you're making, you're here today to justify the tactics. You effectively creating…" But Ms Rumbelow butted in: "Do you love those children more than you love fossil fuels." Mr Austin said: "Listen, you're committing a crime, why… Answer me this, answer me this!" Ms Rumbelow added: "I'm asking you to side with young people, who are asking our Government very politely in line with the UN, saying that we need to come off fossil fuels! "With the knowledge that we're going to go over 1.5 degrees, and this will undermine the rule of law! We're asking people…" Mr Austin added: "Stop shouting at me."

Just Stop Oil have been causing disruptions across the country and the capital in order to get their demands met by the UK Government. Their tactics have divided the British public, some Britons agree with them and support them, whilst others condemn them. In recent weeks they have been ramping up their protests by glueing themselves to world-famous pieces of art, defacing artworks with cans of soup. And spraying orange paint at businesses across the capital. This week they caused more disruptions by closing down the M25 with their roadblocks.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil wrote on Twitter: "We ask that the Prime Minister consider his statement at COP27, where he spoke of the catastrophic threat posed by the ravages of global heating, the 33 million people displaced by floods in Pakistan, and the moral and economic imperative to honour our pledges. "You don't get to recycle words and promises — you owe it to the British people to act. Today is Remembrance Day, we call on you to honour all those who served and loved their country. "Take the necessary first step to ensure a liveable future and halt new oil and gas. The UK Government's failure to do so is a criminal dereliction of its fundamental duty — to protect and safeguard the lives of its citizens, and is an act of utter betrayal of billions of people living in the Global South. "It is murder, plain and simple. The supporters of Just Stop Oil are now the people upholding law and order and protecting civil society. "Under British law, people in this country have a right to cause disruption to prevent greater harm — we will not stand by."

