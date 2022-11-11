Kate Middleton fashion hack is ‘a surefire way to look expensive’





Kate Middleton is often lauded as one of the world’s best-dressed women. The Princess of Wales has fashion fans across the globe.

According to a style and fashion expert, the Duchess of Cambridge has been using a clever wardrobe trick to always look amazing. Miranda Holder is a royal style expert with 73K followers on her TikTok account @themirandaholder. She said: “Steal Kate’s easy style trick to look expensive every time.” The style aficionado, who has 2.7M “likes” on your TikTok videos discussed the royal’s recent appearance in Scarborough. Miranda said: “Princess Catherine looked a vision in camel in her trip to Scarborough earlier today. READ MORE: Kate Middleton ‘has five looks and that’s it’ and she wears them ‘like clockwork’

“She wore a camel M&Co coat with a close-fitting, knitted camel dress and she accessorised this with brown court shoes from Ralph Lauren, a Demelier handbag, a tan woven belt by Bowden and some high street earrings by British brand Accessorise. Kate looks effortlessly chic and put together. Most importantly she looks polished and expensive.” The expert explained just how Kate manages to pull off the impression of being “polished and expensive.” It’s all to do with colour, Miranda explained. “This is because she’s putting a tonal twist on her signature monochrome look, a little bit like the Queen,” she said. To the recent rugby semi-final she wore a red-hued look, with an Alexander McQueen coat with a burgundy Gabriela Hearst jumper. “Kate often dresses in head-to-toe one colour, but taking it tonal and very slightly mixing up the shade is a surefire way to look elegant, polished and expensive. Just make sure the colour suits you in the first place and you’re good to go.” DON’T MISS

Fans were quick to agree with Miranda, and praise Kate’s look. One wrote: “She accents her beauty with a polished and classy look. Love her!” “Catherine looks exactly like a Queen. She can wear any colour,” one wrote, while another said, “Also doesn’t hurt that she’s one of the most beautiful women on the planet!” Kate has worn two more tonal looks since her visit to Scarborough. She wore an army green look to visit Colham Manor Children’s Centre. Kate donned Hobb’s ‘Lori’ Wool Cashmere Blend Belted Coat and Mango’s Ribbed Knitted Midi Dress in khaki with her Gianvito Rossi 85 point-toe pumps.

Miranda also addressed claims Kate Middleton was copying Meghan Markle by wearing a camel coat. In fact, Kate wore the look first, Miranda claimed. Kate wore the Wool Long Run Coat, £439, by Max and Co. to visit Scarborough for a Community Impact Day. Miranda said: “It’s very true that the camel coat is one of Meghan’s wardrobe heroes. She has a whole collection of them which she uses to add polish to every outfit. “However, Kate was not copying Meghan, because, in true Princess Catherine style, she has worn the same beautiful coat on many separate occasions.”

