Kate Middleton’s clever shoe trick that Meghan Markle now does too

Kate Middleton, as a working royal, has countless appearances to make and engagements to attend, so it’s no surprise she likes to keep her style interesting. Known for blending more casual and affordable high-street looks with high-fashion items and accessories that are more associated with royalty, the Princess of Wales’ dress sense has received plenty of praise from fans.

But when it comes to shoes, the Princess of Wales has an eye for the more upmarket options.

In her collection are brands such as Jimmy Choos, Rupert Sanderson’s, Gianvito Rossi and L.K. Bennett heels among others.

However, what fans of Kate’s style may not realise is that the Princess’ shoe size differs between all of these brands, and the reason is very relatable.

Kate buys her shoes in three different sizes, a five, a 5.5 and a six. Like many people across the country, the reason behind this is very simple: comfort.

