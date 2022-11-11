Katya Jones says ‘no one wants to date me’ as Seann Walsh recalls kiss

“That will forever be the weirdest and probably the worst moment in my life.”

The Corrie star argued that he shouldn’t have said anything at all about the situation, with former rugby player Mike Tindall adding he could have apologised in private.

Seann reasoned his apology saying: “I felt like because I caused that publicly maybe it would make it better if I apologised publicly.

“That’s something in my life that I don’t want to go back to. I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience. I want to move forward.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One at 6:55pm.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.