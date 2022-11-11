Kaua’i Humane Society: Lots of ways to help rehome

LIHUĒ, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Humane Society has a lot planned for this year’s holiday season. It is your chance to help pets find a home. Amongst the programs to unfold is the Mission Mainland 2.5 initiative.

KHS is partnering with Kaua`i Community Alliance and together, they are planning on giving free pet services at Kaua`i Housing Connect events. The first is on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hanapepe Salvation Army with the next taking place at the Lihuē Salvation Army on Thursday, Nov. 17. You can go between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

KHS will be providing lots of services for free: pet vaccinations and microchips, pet food and leashes and collars. They will also be working to sign-up people who need reduced-cost spaying and neutering as well with those who may need regular food assistance.

Kawai Photo is courtesy of Kaua’i Humane Society.

With November being Adopt a Senior Pet month, KHS will be waiving all adoption fees for senior pets that are adopted on Kaua’i.

Another program KHS is venturing to do is the Mission Mainland 2.5. This program offers 50 slots for Kaua’i pets to be adopted on the mainland. Generously sponsored by the DeSantis family, the program will provide $300 for a pet to be transported to the West Coast area or neighboring islands. There is also a $500 option for those who are farther east on the mainland who want to adopt a pet from the Kaua’i Humane Society.

These prices cover a leash, a collar, a travel crate, vaccinations, a health certificate, boarding and flight, transportation to the airport and any transition food the pet may need.

Mission Mainland 2.5 Photo is courtesy of Kaua’i Humane Society.

Thanksgiving is a difficult time for shelters as they are closed and the pets are still in need of care. KHS is sponsoring a Home for the Holidays program where you can provide a pet a home for the holiday weekend.

According to KHS, “By bringing a shelter pet into your home, you’re giving that pet so much more attention than he or she would receive at the shelter. KHS will give participants all supplies needed.”

Home for the Holidays Photo is courtesy of Kaua’i Humane Society.

Finally, Giving Tuesday is coming on Nov. 29. This is your opportunity to give much needed financial assistance for all those pets who need a home. KHS said that Giving Tuesday is one of the largest fundraising times for non-profits and that the donations from that day will help KHS with its operating costs throughout 2023.

This holiday season there are lots of ways to help Kaua’i Humane Society and the pets they strive to protect and rehome.