Kevin Magnussen and Guenther Steiner share embrace as Haas secure pole

Kevin Magnussen and Guenther Steiner were spotted hugging moments after the Dane secured the American constructor’s first-ever pole position in F1. Magnussen benefitted from George Russell’s spin in Q3 which brought out the red flags.
However, the rain worsened during the stoppage which made it impossible for anyone to improve after the restart. After the session, Magnussen said: “I don’t know what to say. The team put me out on the track on the exact right moment.
“We were the first out in the pit lane and did a pretty decent lap and we are on pole. It is incredible. Thank you to Gene Haas and Guenther and the whole team for this opportunity. It has just been an amazing journey.
“It is incredible, thank you. Maximum attack, let’s go for something funny.”
Steiner also revealed didn’t speak to team boss Gene Haas in the immediate aftermath of the successful session. Talking to Sky Sports F1, Steiner explained: “This is the sort of thing that you’re scared to dream about. The whole team have been trying hard for seven years, circumstances let us pull this one off.
“It was not luck, it was well-deserved from the driver and from the team, being on the right tyres at the right time and Kevin putting a lap down when it was needed. He was first out, you could say he had an advantage but also he had a disadvantage as he had nobody to gauge things from, he was on his own.
“Kevin deserves a lot. The whole team deserves this and he’s part of the team. We always work hard, we never give up and we keep on fighting.”
