Kevin Magnussen and Guenther Steiner share embrace as Haas secure pole

Kevin Magnussen and Guenther Steiner were spotted hugging moments after the Dane secured the American constructor’s first-ever pole position in F1. Magnussen benefitted from George Russell’s spin in Q3 which brought out the red flags.

However, the rain worsened during the stoppage which made it impossible for anyone to improve after the restart. After the session, Magnussen said: “I don’t know what to say. The team put me out on the track on the exact right moment.

“We were the first out in the pit lane and did a pretty decent lap and we are on pole. It is incredible. Thank you to Gene Haas and Guenther and the whole team for this opportunity. It has just been an amazing journey.

“It is incredible, thank you. Maximum attack, let’s go for something funny.”

