Kherson locals shout ‘Glory to Ukraine’ as soldiers liberate the city





Ukrainian citizens living in the port city of Kherson have come out into the streets in their hundreds to celebrate their liberation from eight months of Russian occupation, shouting “Glory to Ukraine” and hugging and kissing one another, footage has shown. Ukrainian flags were being hoisted atop administrative buildings and on plinths across the city as relieved and jubilant citizens welcomed the first Ukrainian troops into the city. Russia confirmed its withdrawal from the strategic region on Friday morning, hours before Ukraine’s Armed Forces, who had been slowly battling their way through Russian lines in the south to reach Kherson, returned to the port for the first time since days after the invasion on February 24. The liberation of Kherson is a significant victory for the defending forces, and a humiliation for Russia and Vladimir Putin, weeks before freezing winter conditions make battlefield combat near impossible.

In one video, Kherson locals can be seen screaming “Glory to Ukraine” as they stand on top of a concrete block outside what appears to be an administrative building. As the Ukrainian flag waves behind them, hundreds of locals cheer and hoot their car horns. In another video, Ukrainian soldiers appear to be hanging the national flag over the building of the National Police of the Kherson region. Two relieved citizens come up to the soldiers, hugging and kissing them before the troops set off to liberate further parts of Kherson.

Pictures on social media from Kherson on Friday morning reportedly showed Ukrainian infantrymen being greeted by residents in the western Korabelnyi district of the city. A member of the Kherson regional council said they believed almost all of the city was now under the control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Residents are believed to have been told to stay at home while Ukrainian soldiers search for any remaining or hiding Russian soldiers. Reports suggest that wounded Russian troops have been found abandoned in Kherson, while others, ordered to flee in any way possible, drowned in the Dnipro River to the southeast of the city as they tried to escape. READ MORE: Russia ‘weaponising’ Kherson in ‘very irresponsible’ mining tactic [REVEAL]

Asked whether Russia regretted annexing Kherson, Peskov said the Kremlin had “no regrets” about the move. For months, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have been advancing towards the port city of Kherson, which sits just 150 kilometres north of Crimea. The battle for the strategic point was expected to be bloody and hard-fought, the emerging nation claiming a seminal victory, but after weeks of tactical bombing from Ukraine and the disruption of Russian supply routes, Putin’s forces had no choice but to begin retreating to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River earlier this week. Nevertheless, fears remain that Russia could be planning to carry out brutal long-range missile strikes in the coming weeks, once the city has been fully liberated. This morning, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in the Kherson region as “difficult”, reporting that Russia had already begun shelling some of the villages and towns that Ukrainian forces reclaimed around the Kherson region during their advance to the city. READ NEXT: Ukraine warned Russia will ‘wipe Kherson off the face of the earth’

