Khloé Kardashian Explained Why She’s Still Wearing A Band-Aid Months After Having Her Facial Tumor Removed


It’s been quite a few months since Khloé Kardashian had a facial tumor removed — but she’s still wearing a Band-Aid on her face.

Earlier this year, Khloé shared that she underwent a procedure to remove a small bump on her cheek that turned out to be a precancerous melanoma tumor.

But despite the procedure happening several months ago, some fans are wondering why Khloé is still wearing a Band-Aid on her face.

In fact, Khloé stepped out at the CFDA Fashion Awards this week still sporting one on her cheek — although it was almost invisible.

It turns out that Khloé is wearing it to help prevent the scar from expanding — and she could be wearing the Band-Aid for months to come.

“Trust me it’s not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be,” Khloé wrote on Twitter, adding that the scar is healing “wonderfully.”

@lizpkardash Trust me it’s not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be. right now it’s healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long.


@khloekardashian / Via Twitter: @khloekardashian

She continued, “I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long.”

“It’s already been a couple months and I’m really proud that I’ve been this diligent with it,” Khloé tweeted.

@lizpkardash It’s already been a couple months and I’m really proud that I’ve been this diligent with it


@khloekardashian / Via Twitter: @khloekardashian

Khloé’s effort to care for her skin is an important reminder to keep a watchful eye for any unusual changes on your skin.

You can find more information about melanoma here.





Alex Gurley

By Alex Gurley

Alex Gurley is a BuzzFeed Contributor. like music, photography, techy things...and the winter olympics. @justjared blogger / USC grad.

