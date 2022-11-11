Killer Sally: The True Story Behind the Netflix Doc

Speaking on the documentary, Shantina recalls a time Ray was moonlighting as security at a bar, and returned home covered in blood after pulling out the eyes of an unruly customer in a tussle. This is later corroborated by one of Ray’s friends who was working with him.

Abuse within the house was therefore sadly, somewhat of an inevitability, with McNeil and Ray both becoming violent at times – but it was McNeil who really drew the brunt of the physical altercations. She later started working in videotapes that showed off her physique to make extra cash, and people would hire her to lift them and perform wrestling moves on them.

While McNeil insists she never slept with clients, there is an acknowledgement from all involved that the tapes, and her work, fell into some line of fetishization. It was on these tapes she earned the nickname of Killer Sally, and effectively made her the breadwinner of the family.

As Ray’s star on the bodybuilding circuit began to fade, he became even more determined to do better, taking more steroids in order to improve his positioning. A particular failing came in 1993, when he successfully entered the Mr. Olympia competition – something Sally refers to as the Holy Grail of bodybuilding competitions – to eventually place 15th.

He also began to cheat on McNeil, with one woman being beaten up by Sally after their affair was discovered.

What Happened on the Night of Ray McNeil’s Murder?

On Feb. 14, 1995, Sally claims she was being choked by her husband when she snapped, picked up the sawed-off shotgun she had in the family home, and shot him twice when he refused to leave the house and came at her.