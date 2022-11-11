Law and Order Organized Crime teases mass exits

As the unit deals with organised crime, the detectives investigate crimes related to the mob and other various criminal syndicates.

This was a major shift for Stabler who had previously worked in the special victims’ division, which dealt with sexual assault, the very young or the very elderly.

During his time there he also investigated murder, abduction, robbery and child pornography cases.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the organized crime division will truly come to an end.

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3 continues Thursdays on NBC in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.