Letitia Wright’s 10 Best Movies, According To Letterbox

Letitia Wright is currently starring in the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther, reprising her popular role as Shuri in the MCU. The film has opened to overwhelmingly positive reactions, with Wright’s performance receiving particular praise.





However, Black Panther certainly isn’t the only film that Wright is known for – the actress has plenty of popular and acclaimed projects under her belt, in addition to several underrated hidden gems. Fans of her blockbuster work would do well to check out her other projects that, in some cases, may have flown a bit under the radar.

10/10 My Brother The Devil (2012) – 3.3/5

Available To Stream On Realeyz

Despite being one of Letitia Wright’s lesser-known projects, My Brother The Devil is a fantastic story of trauma, family and childhood that’s brought to life by a selection of outstanding performances from the whole cast.

Wright’s role in the film might only be small, but she’s undeniably one of the most memorable characters. This was one of the first movies to really put Wright’s name out there as a commendable actress, and it fully deserves that status.

9/10 Urban Hymn (2015) – 3.4/5

Available To Stream On Peacock

Urban Hymn tells the story of a woman named Jamie, who develops a close relationship with a local social worker who inspires her to make the most of her remarkable voice. It’s a touching story about the healing powers of both friendship and music.

Wright commands the screen in the lead role, really turning this simple drama into something much more powerful. Urban Hymn features one of Wright’s best roles to date, even if the film remains unfortunately underseen.

8/10 Sing 2 (2021) – 3.5/5

Available To Stream On Netflix

Nobody was expecting Sing 2 to be the hit musical of the summer last year, but that didn’t stop the film from showing an impressive performance at the box office thanks to its childlike charm and extensive voice cast.

Letitia Wright plays the role of Nooshy, a Canadian lynx who plays a large role in the sequel’s story. Her character is often cited as one of audience’s favorites, and it’s fun to see Wright in a less serious role for once.

7/10 Guava Island (2019) – 3.5/5

Available To Stream On Prime Video

Letitia Wright stars opposite a cast of hugely talented actors and musicians in Guava Island, including icons such as Rihanna and Donald Glover. The film centers around a popular music festival that attracts the unwanted attention of a local factory owner.

Rihanna has recently produced music for the upcoming Black Panther 2 soundtrack, so it’s a pleasant coincidence to see the two actresses working together here. They have brilliant on-screen chemistry that really helps develop the film’s overall dynamic.

6/10 Aisha (2022) – 3.6/5

Available To Stream On Tubi TV

Like many of Wright’s lesser-known independent projects, Aisha is an arresting drama that really serves as a vehicle for the actress to display her powerful talent. She appears opposite Josh O’Connor in the film, forging an emotional narrative about immigration, family, and belonging.

Aisha will really cause audiences to consider Letitia Wright in a different way, as her titular role is unlike anything else she’s tackled before. It’s certainly not an easy story to watch unfold, but it’s one that everybody should be familiar with in today’s world.

5/10 Black Panther (2018) – 3.7/5

Available To Stream On Disney Plus

Shuri is just one of many Wakandan characters in the MCU so far, but she’s quickly becoming one of audiences’ favorites. Her relationship with T’Challa and the rest of his family is one of Black Panther’s strongest and most emotional aspects, which really elevates this project above many others in the MCU.

The reason that Black Panther works so effortlessly is because of how grounded and realistic it is. Despite taking place firmly within a fictional universe, the story always feels as though it could exist in its own, which makes it infinitely more compelling.

4/10 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – 3.8/5

Will Stream On Disney+

Wakanda Forever is the newest project in the MCU, it’s also the most anticipated Phase 4 project for many fans. It’s both a fascinating entry in the superhero genre and a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the late actor who played T’Challa in the original installment.

Letitia Wright returns as Shuri, and her role is even bigger and more memorable this time around. There’s an obvious hole to fill in Boseman’s absence, and whilst Wright never attempts to fill his shoes, she does offer a much-needed sense of emotion that keeps the story above ground.

3/10 Avengers: Endgame (2019) – 3.9/5

Available To Steam On Disney Plus

Avengers: Endgame is the kind of movie that only comes around once in a generation, and whether you’re a fan of the MCU or not, it’s impossible to deny just how much of a monumental achievement this film is. Not only did it bring a decade of cinema together in the most exciting way possible, but it somehow managed to tie up all the loose ends that fans were hoping for.

Endgame quickly became one of the highest-grossing movies ever made, which is a testament to just how beloved and respected it is by movie fans. Wright may have only played a minor role, but it’s undoubtedly the biggest accomplishment in her filmography.

2/10 Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – 4.0/5

Available To Stream On Disney Plus

The question of which installment in this MCU finale is better will never truly be answered, but fans on Letterboxd seem to (barely) prefer Infinity War over its second half. There are so many characters, so many exciting subplots, and so many emotional moments that it’s impossible not to lose yourself in this epic story from start to finish.

Marvek movies tend to face a lot of criticism for their surface-level stories and basic scripts, but Infinity War manages to easily dispel these criticisms by forging a genuinely engaging story that’s unlike anything else the genre has seen before – and likely ever will.

1/10 Mangrove (2020) – 4.0/5

Available To Stream On Prime Video

It might not be a big-budget blockbuster like some other films in Letitia Wright’s filmography, but Steve McQueen’s Mangrove is definitely the critics’ winner. The film chronicles the true story of the Mangrove Nine, an activist group that clashed with authorities over racial rights in the 1970s.

Wright’s turn as Altheia Jones-Lecointe is probably her most impressive work to date, even if it’s sadly her most underrated. She perfectly embodies the power and ferocity of Jones-Lecointe’s work, keeping the audience engaged from the start to the finish.

