Live Blog: Auburn basketball vs South Florida Bulls

Auburn controls the tip, and we are underway in Neville Arena. Tigers miss a shot and show a press to slow USF down.

Charge on USF.

USF breaks another Auburn press but throws it out of bounds. Sloppy basketball early.

Man, this is ugly. USF misses two tip-ins but Auburn flounders the rebound out of bounds.

Ref show early. Crowd isn’t happy about it. Auburn is 0-4 from the floor with four turnovers.

Shot clock violation on USF and Neville Arena is thankful. A travel should have been called.

Cardwell gives up a post up inside. Stop me if you’ve heard that before.

He does it again. Cardwell then misses a free throw.

Flanigan makes the first field goal of the game and Neville erupts. Jeez, USF responds with a three at the end of the shot clock. Brutal.

Donaldson gets a nice floater to go. Neville is dying to get into this game.

Flanigan throws a pass to Cardwell on the break that hits him directly in the face and out of bounds. That’s eight turnovers in nine minutes of action.

Auburn is fogging them up and missing them. 2-10 from the floor, 1-8 from three.

Tre Donaldson gets a steal and CHRIS MOORE BODIES A USF DEFENDER OH MY LORD

TWO HANDED SLAM ALL OVER SOMEONE

Johni Broome makes a free throw to draw the USF lead to one. And USF hits a three to extend it to four.

A foul takes us to the U-8 timeout. Fans are not happy with the officiating.

Broome misses an open floater. USF outback layup. 11-18 USF.

Flanigan hits another three.

Absurd foul call on what should have been a travel. Crowd hating everything. Replay confirms it was a travel.

USF misses the free throw. Ball don’t lie.

USF dunk immediately following an Auburn miss.

Traore lays it in. Tough scene right now. Over the back call on USF takes us to the U-4 timeout. Auburn 16, USF 20

Flanigan makes two free throws to cut the lead to two. He air balls a three, USF runout and a layup.

A Zep Jasper three hits every part of the rim before going out. Another USF makes it 18-26. Tigers look putrid on offense.

Broome gets hit in the face grabbing a rebound and is fouled. He misses the front end of a one-and-one, Moore grabs the rebound, and Williams is fouled. He makes a free throw. Timeout USF.

This has been one of the worst halves of Auburn basketball of the Bruce Pearl era. Will have stats at the end of the half.

USF makes two free throws. Donaldson hits a pretty jumper.

USF skies in for a putback dunk. Broome is fouled. He air balls the first free throw. Misses the second off back iron.

Auburn down 21-30 at half. Wow.

Auburn was 6-24 from the floor, 2-14 from three, 7-13 from the foul line, and had 11 turnovers.