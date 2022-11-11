LiveOne Joins Forces With MetaVerseBooks and Global Titans to Market Floyd Mayweather’s First-Ever Boxing Match in the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that it has partnered with MetaVerseBooks (“MVB”), one of the first companies to build a fully functional entertainment platform in the metaverse, and Global Titans, a world-class boxing and entertainment platform, for a multi-fight deal featuring Floyd Mayweather. The deal kicks-off with LiveOne marketing Mayweather’s first fight in the metaverse across LiveOne’s global network. LiveOne’s PPVOne will also market and sell additional Mayweather fights, concerts and festivals with MetaVerseBooks. MVB will leverage LiveOne’s marketing engine with in-app messaging, social media, paid marketing program, email blasts to LiveOne’s fan database of 38M+ music and sports/boxing fans, promoted across LiveOne’s platform and partners network.

The first fight will feature Floyd Mayweather vs Deji headlining Global Titans’ Fight Night in Dubai with a huge undercard at Coca Cola Arena on November 13, 2022, with a weigh-in event on November 12. This event will be the first boxing match broadcasted from a metaverse platform for a true immersive experience. Floyd Mayweather vs Deji will be accessible for fans to watch in the MVB Worlds metaverse on all platforms and via every web connected device such as VR, mobile, Mac/PC and gaming consoles. The ticket price to attend and watch the broadcast from Fight Tyme Boxing Arena in MVB Worlds metaverse is $14.99.

Delence A. Sheares Sr., CEO of MetaVerseBooks, commented on the upcoming event. “We are delighted to be the first tech company to put on a world class boxing match in the metaverse and make history with Floyd Mayweather. Our metaverse Fight Tyme Boxing Arena is located in the entertainment district of our metaverse MVB Worlds. We invite both users and creators to explore our fully immersive metaverse from anywhere in the world via a multitude of devices such as web, mobile, laptop, desktop, VR headsets, and gaming consoles.“

Fans can get their tickets NOW and create your FREE 3D AVATAR and have a chance to win FREE concert tickets, NFTs and merchandise. Buy property, attend entertainment events, play video games, network with other users, and take control of your metaverse lifestyle with MVB Worlds. Metaverse Yourself and make history with MetaverseBooks.

Mayweather vs Deji metaverse tickets and info: https://fighttyme.com.

LiveOne’s platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews, as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. PPVOne has produced, distributed, marketed and monetized over 115 pay-per-views to date. LiveOne and PodcastOne have powered global pay-per-view, livestream and podcast hits with some of the world’s most renowned talent, including Adam Carolla, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Blake Shelton, B-Real, BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Harbinger, Kacey Musgraves, Kail Lowry, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kygo, LadyGang, Madonna, Melissa Gorga, Monsta X, Paul McCartney, Pitbull, Taylor Swift, Wiz Khalifa, and Yungblud.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the “Company”) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of November 9, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of 2.6 million, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @liveone.

