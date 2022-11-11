Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp slapped with touchline ban and fine by FA

The FA has slapped Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with a hefty fine and a touchline ban for his behaviour during the Premier League victory against Manchester City in October. Klopp will be absent from the Reds’ final game before the World Cup break at Southampton on Saturday.

The 55-year-old had previously accepted an FA charge after aggressively berating assistant referee Gary Beswick during the 1-0 triumph at Anfield. He was fuming after an apparent foul on Mohamed Salah went unpunished before confronting Beswick and receiving a red card from referee Anthony Taylor.

On Friday, the FA confirmed his sanction. A statement read: “An independent Appeal Board has allowed The FA’s appeal against an Independent Regulatory Commission’s sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jurgen Klopp.

“As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000, and warned as to his future conduct.

Jurgen Klopp had previously admitted that he breached FA Rule E3 during their Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday, October 16, 2022, and received a sanction of £30,000.”