Loose Women row with Stacey and Kaye over ‘stay at home girlfriends’

Not everyone had the same opinion as a row erupted between Stacey Solomon and Kaye Adams. Stacey explained she felt women had a choice on whether they would stay at home or have a career. However, Kaye felt it was a step back as it showed women doing everything for a man in the home.

The Loose Women panel watched a video from TikTok which showed a “stay at home girlfriend” tidying up, making drinks and running light errands.

As it came to an end, the panel clashed over whether it was a good idea to promote the trend.

Carol stated: “I don’t have a massive problem with it, as long as it’s not like, you know, an ambition.

“But these things out on TikTok and billions of people looking at them I think could be damaging to young girls because they might think, ‘Right that’s all I have to do is get myself a rich bloke, a nice house and make him coffee every morning.’

“But there will be more to it than that. There won’t be anything you won’t be allowed to say no to.”

