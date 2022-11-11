Low-Budget Film Company Sues Actor to Distribute 4 Movies Featuring Him | Daily Report

Davis Wright Tremaine and Isenberg & Hewitt filed a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Maverick Entertainment Group Inc. The suit seeks a declaration that the plaintiff is authorized to distribute four movies produced by Onyx Theory and featuring actor Montreal D. Freeman, also known as De’Andrae Freeman. Counsel have not yet appeared for Freeman, who has sought to block distribution of at least one of the films. The case is 1:22-cv-04459, Maverick Entertainment Group, Inc. v. Freeman.

