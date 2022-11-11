August 29, 1946 — November 2, 2022

Heber City

Lynda Rae Beltz Runions, 76, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Heber City, surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed.

She was born on August 29, 1946 in Wendell, Idaho to Glenn Carlos and Lucille Mary (Schmidt) Beltz. Lynda was the eldest of four siblings. She was raised in Stotts City, Missouri and moved to Layton, Utah at 9 years old. Lynda graduated from Davis High School Class of 1964 and then attended Weber State College.

She married the love of her life, Clyde Bradford Runions, Jr., July 12, 1968 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah and they raised their family in Syracuse, Utah. After retirement Clyde and Lynda moved to Kingman, AZ, and remained there until 2020.

Lynda loved anything and everything that had to do with Nascar, Genealogy, Civil War and Western History. If you tested her wit at Trivial Pursuit, it was a given you were going to lose.

She loved theater and music, particularly George Strait and The Beach Boys, she was an avid reader and photographer. She loved the mountain landscapes and the Arizona sky. Old, abandoned cemeteries and ghost towns were her friends. You could always count on her to say “Clyde lets get off at this exit” she loved to see where the next road would lead.

Lynda will be remembered for the immense love she gave to her husband, children, and friends. Her kindness and compassion to others was beyond measure. Lynda was intelligent, witty, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She excelled at being a grandma; and nothing gave her more joy than being with her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Clyde B Runions; children, Trevor J. (Cassie) Runions; Eric M. (Kelly) Runions,; Tara L. Runions (Matt Mravetz); six grandchildren; Saige, Bobby, Aspen, Noah, Luke, Lily; and by her brother, Glenn (Carol) Beltz. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carla, and baby sister Cheryl Anne. They are now all reunited.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Huntsman Cancer Institute and Applegate Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute https://give.huntsmancancer.org

A Memorial Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Lindquist’s Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S 2000 W, Syracuse, UT. A Vigil and Rosary will follow for those who would like to participate.

A small graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, UT.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com