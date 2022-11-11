Maddie suspect rambles of ‘trap’ in letter from prison

“They hope that I will just say ‘yes’ to everything which will give me a chance to escape from this mental torture.

“Certainly there is no evidence at all. Of course not because I have not committed any of these crimes.”

Brueckner also made the unfounded claim that “no one knows who these people are and what’s happened to them. No name, no nationality, nothing.”

Madeleine went missing in Praia da Luz, a coastal town in the Algarve, after being left asleep with her siblings in the family’s ground-floor apartment of the Ocean Club, on May 3, 2007.