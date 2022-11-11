Categories
Man arrested after trying to sell stolen Chattanooga ring worth $95,000


A Whitwell man is in custody and a $95,000 diamond from Chattanooga has been recovered after a jeweler shop in Acworth, Georgia noticed something wasn’t quite right during a sale.

Police arrested 41-year-old Brandon McNeece after he attempted to sell a stolen 9.46 carat diamond ring to Celestial Jewelers on November 4. The store owners called the police — and the rightful owners of the ring — after noticing a different name and a Hixson address listed in a partial image of the Certificate of Authentication.

Officers were able to verify that not only the diamond was stolen, but so was McNeece’s motorcycle.

McNeece was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and faces charges of Theft by bringing stolen property into the state, Receiving stolen property greater than $1,500.00, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

He is being held on a $110,220 bond.

The Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to work this case. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.



