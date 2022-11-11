Man Utd boss Ten Hag ‘to sell Harry Maguire and release Fred’

United were ridiculed for signing Fred in a £50m deal in 2018, but while he was never going to justify that price tag, he has proven to be a useful squad player under Rangnick and Ten Hag. The Red Devils have the option to extend his contract until 2024, but that clause isn’t expected to be triggered.

Like Maguire, Ten Hag has been impressed by Fred’s attitude and professionalism. However, after the impact made by Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this season, he is keen to add more quality to morph the squad in line with his vision, which will likely spring links to Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong back to life.

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our Facebook group by clicking here.