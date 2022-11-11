Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea may suffer Bellingham transfer saga twist

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said in the summer that Bellingham has very few weaknesses – apart from not being available for a transfer. The German said: “He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player. Well, the only problem with that player!”

Man Utd, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked with Bellingham. European rivals Real Madrid would likely need to sell one of their non-EU players if they wanted to enter the competition for his signature.

Los Blancos already have the three non-EU players allowed to be registered with the club. That paves the way for a possible return to England for Bellingham.